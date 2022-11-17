Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $143.10 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $143.10 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010070 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025140 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005913 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008466 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,879,791,179,098 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,799,443,977 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
