TerraClassicUSD Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 16% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $217.76 million and approximately $23.78 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00077762 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00059835 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000418 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010994 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022647 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001439 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005639 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000255 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,037,244 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars.
