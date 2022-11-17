Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lessened by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

