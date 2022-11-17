The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 14,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

AES Stock Down 2.1 %

AES stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.38. 107,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AES

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AES by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 92.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,753 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AES by 99.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP grew its stake in AES by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,293,000 after buying an additional 2,556,296 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

