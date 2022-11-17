The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Trading Down 6.7%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.29 and last traded at $68.29. 11,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 278,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 72,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 141,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

