The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of The Dixie Group stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 51,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Dixie Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

