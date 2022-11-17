The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of The Dixie Group stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 51,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on DXYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Dixie Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.