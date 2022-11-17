The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.40. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

