The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.40. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.