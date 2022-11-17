The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DDRLF remained flat at $35.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 19 offshore drilling rigs, including 12 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

