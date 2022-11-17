The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw Sells 2,000 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.76. 119,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,713. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $95.14.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

