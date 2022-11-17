The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Down 12.4% in October

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,116. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,713. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

