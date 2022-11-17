The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLU. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

