The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 84,024 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,893,060.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.78. 2,297,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,842. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

