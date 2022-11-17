The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to “Neutral”

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
BRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.
BRF Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of BRFS opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of BRF
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
