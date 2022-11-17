The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Update

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

HSY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $241.45.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hershey by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Hershey by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,781.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

