The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Update

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

About Howard Hughes

Shares of HHC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 287,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51.

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.