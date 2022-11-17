The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Update

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
