The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The LGL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The LGL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The LGL Group in the second quarter worth $1,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of LGL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 13,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

