The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT Raised to GBX 683 at Societe Generale

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 649 ($7.63) to GBX 683 ($8.03) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.17) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $740.75.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The Sage Group stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 13,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,780. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.