The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,574,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $277,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $240.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

