The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.1% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after buying an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.82. 253,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.32.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

