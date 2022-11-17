The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney Profile

DIS stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,686,730. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.