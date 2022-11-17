The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.0% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. 357,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,686,730. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

