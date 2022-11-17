Theodore J. Brombach Buys 3,050 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,343.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of XFLT opened at $6.45 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
