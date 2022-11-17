Theodore J. Brombach Buys 3,050 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,343.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of XFLT opened at $6.45 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

