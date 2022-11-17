Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $222.24 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $222.24 million and $3.57 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00077271 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00060172 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000413 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00011101 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022831 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001463 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000130 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
