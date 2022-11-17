Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Up 2.1%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 44,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 103,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Thor Explorations Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$157.85 million and a PE ratio of 24.50.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

