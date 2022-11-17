Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ THRN opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.29 million, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Thorne HealthTech by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thorne HealthTech by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 641,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Thorne HealthTech by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thorne HealthTech by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

