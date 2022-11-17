Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Thorne HealthTech Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ THRN opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.29 million, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.
Thorne HealthTech Company Profile
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
