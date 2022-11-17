Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWKS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.72.

TWKS stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $33.69.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,730.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,597 shares of company stock valued at $674,757. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 10.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $34,576,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,036,000 after acquiring an additional 952,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

