thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €4.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €4.80 ($4.95) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKA. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.26) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.98) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.49) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded down €0.30 ($0.31) on Thursday, hitting €5.60 ($5.77). 3,254,474 shares of the company traded hands. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($21.34) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($27.85). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.12.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

