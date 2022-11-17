Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading 1.3% Higher

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.45). Approximately 10,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 187,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.44).

Time Out Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £127.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.09.

About Time Out Group

(Get Rating)

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

See Also

