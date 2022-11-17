Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Tiptree Stock Performance

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,113 shares in the company, valued at $189,440.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $419,535. Corporate insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 103.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 252.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Tiptree by 95.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Further Reading

