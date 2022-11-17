TiraVerse (TVRS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.05

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One TiraVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TiraVerse has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $5.05 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TiraVerse Profile

TiraVerse launched on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00001998 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

