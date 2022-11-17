Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $21.50

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to $21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 114,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,659. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Toast

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $42,868.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $42,868.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 264,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 694,103 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $11,021,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $6,741,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Toast by 17.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

