Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $21.50

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to $21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.61.
Toast Stock Performance
Shares of TOST traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 114,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,659. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Toast
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 694,103 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $11,021,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $6,741,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Toast by 17.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.