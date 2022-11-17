Toncoin (TON) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.43 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00010650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.96 billion and approximately $11.43 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,875.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021661 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00235036 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.72855341 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $9,413,159.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

