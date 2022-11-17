Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Top Ships Stock Performance

TOPS stock remained flat at $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.