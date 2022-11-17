TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 3.4%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.93. 3,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 298,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

TORM Announces Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 27.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. TORM’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 5,904.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 966,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TORM by 7,393.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 859,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TORM by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 173,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TORM by 2,267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 412,621 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TORM by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period.

About TORM

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.