TPG Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 458.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPG Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on TPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TPG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TPG in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

