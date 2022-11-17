TPG Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
TPG Stock Performance
TPG stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 458.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
Featured Stories
