Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,588 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 176% compared to the typical volume of 1,299 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,017 shares of company stock worth $4,562,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Samsara by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 19,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

