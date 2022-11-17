Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) rose 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.20. Approximately 188,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 110,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRZ shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, September 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$120.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.34.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.13) by C($1.07). The business had revenue of C$508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$592.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400001 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

