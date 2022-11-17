TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 14,483 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 14,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $870,862.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,632,517.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
