TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $49.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $99,234.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $65,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,212,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $99,234.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $65,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

