Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Travelzoo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo
Travelzoo Company Profile
Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.