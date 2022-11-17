Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 56.7% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

