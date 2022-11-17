Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock to $29.00. 12,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 290,766 shares.The stock last traded at $20.61 and had previously closed at $24.11.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In other news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $606,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $606,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Treace purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $524,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,484,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,668,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,368 shares of company stock worth $5,327,800. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $11,740,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 152,240 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 96.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.