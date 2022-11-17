Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Tredegar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Stock Performance

Shares of TG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,219. The company has a market cap of $345.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. Tredegar has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tredegar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 98.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tredegar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Tredegar by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.