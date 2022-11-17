Tredje AP fonden Acquires 25,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,736 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,943 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,518,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,143 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 253,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 263,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
Regions Financial Price Performance
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
