Trevor Allen Buys 18,264 Shares of Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Stock

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Rating) insider Trevor Allen acquired 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.08 ($13,422.20).

Peet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.94.

Get Peet alerts:

Peet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Peet’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Peet’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Peet Company Profile

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

