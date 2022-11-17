Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 123,026 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 3,604.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 123,026 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.40. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,713 shares of company stock worth $3,566,256 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

