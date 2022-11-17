Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 137,864 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,864 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Teck Resources worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 141.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 264,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,218 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

