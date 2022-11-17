Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 197,688 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 575.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,688 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 99,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,248. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

