Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 333,761 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 214.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 333,761 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 653.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 125,943 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.48. 1,552,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,475,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

