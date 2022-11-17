Trexquant Investment LP Buys 30,724 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.81.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $7,519,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,485,904.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,889 shares of company stock valued at $40,151,033 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

