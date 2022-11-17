Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,069 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.12% of Pure Storage worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 44,674 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 692.0% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 595,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after buying an additional 520,575 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

PSTG traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.33. 106,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.